Minister Faisal Mushtaq visits NBF

Islamabad: Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq, Provincial Minister for Human Rights, Population & Social Welfare, Minorities and Bait ul Maal visited National Book Foundation (NBF), last day says a press release.

NBP Managing Director of Dr. Inam ul Haq Javed introduced Minister Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq and appreciated his services in the field of education. Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq has been the Book Ambassador of NBF for consecutive three years.

Minister Faisal Mushtaq addressed the children and parents at the Summer Book Club and emphasised upon the children and parents to play their role in the prosperity of Pakistan by following the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and philosophies of national poet Allama Iqbal.

He further spoke about the key role teachers and parents can play in the holistic development of the children and emphasized upon the promotion and love for book reading as it will enrich social, cultural and intellectual life and strengthen the cause of peace, harmony, tolerance in society. He acknowledged the contribution of National Book Foundation in the promotion and development of books among the younger generation and appreciated NBF for the services they are rendering to the community. He called books as our best friends and said a nation only strives and prospers if the importance of books is appreciated and understood deeply.

During the sessions of Summer Book Club arranged by NBF many innovative activities were carried out including reading sessions, marathon reading, story-telling, drawing and colouring activity, question-answer sessions, etc.. The minister was also given a tour of the National Book Museum which is Pakistan’s First Ever Book Museum. The minister along with the distinguished guests were mesmerised by the Quran Gallery, Rumi, Shah Latif Bhatai, Khushal Khan Khattak corners and other first and original manuscripts of rare books. The minister & book ambassador wrote his remarks in visitor’s book along with his signature on the Pillars of Autograph in the Book Museum.