Tue July 17, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2018

Caretaker Punjab govt asked to provide subsidised flour to poor

FAISALABAD: The caretaker Punjab government should ensure provision of subsidised flour to the poor. Addressing the Executive Committee meeting of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry here on Monday, FCCI president Shabbir Hussain said that the Punjab was producing surplus wheat but the government had no sufficient storage facilities and most of the wheat procured by the government had been stored in open places.

Comments

