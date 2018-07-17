PPP candidate blasts ANP, PTI over ‘corruption’

MARDAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial council member and candidate for NA-21 Syed Abid Ali Shah Monday alleged that the leaders of Awami National Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had only minted money during their governments and had done nothing for the welfare of people of the province.

Speaking at a meeting held in connection with the election campaign at Bagh-e-Ram here, the PPP candidate said that corruption was rampant during the ANP government and slogans of ‘SMS’ and ‘easy-load’ had become talk of the town. Without naming anyone, he said that the so-called Pakhtun leader had left Pakhtuns at the mercy of militants.

The contender also blasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and said that he had done nothing during the PTI government. “The PTI raised hollow slogans of merit and corruption-free Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as their leaders were involved in corruption and malpractices,” he alleged. He added that Imran Khan had allotted tickets to the turncoats and ignored the party old and dedicated workers.