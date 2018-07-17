Pakistan leave for Bahrain for four practice matches

KARACHI: Pakistan football team was scheduled to leave for Bahrain early this morning (Tuesday) to prepare for the Asian Games and SAFF Cup.

A senior official of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) told ‘The News’ on Monday that with the exception of two or three players, the touring party got visas on Monday. “The rest will also get visas soon and join the side later,” the official was quick to add.

As many as 30 players and five officials were scheduled to tour Bahrain. The team was to leave at 3:30am from Lahore.

The PFF official also said that during the trip Pakistan players would play four practice matches. The team will return on July 31.When asked about the next tour, the official said that so far no progress had been made in that direction. “We are trying hard but so far no other tour has been arranged,” the official said.

Pakistan will return to international circuit after three years when they feature in the 18th Asian Games slated to be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

After the Asiad, the national team will return home and then proceed to Dhaka to take part in the SAFF Cup, pencilled in for September 4-15.Denmark-based goalie Yousuf Butt will join the team in Bahrain either on Tuesday (today) or Wednesday (tomorrow).

Having missed the international events for last three years, Asian Games will be a testing event for the Green-shirts who have been training at the Model Town, Lahore, since May 25.Brazilian coach Jose Antonio Nogueira and Brazilian trainer Jose Portella are associated with the team.

In the 24-team event of Asian Games, Pakistan have been clubbed in Group D with strong Japan, Vietnam and Nepal.In the SAFF Cup, which Pakistan have never won, Nogueira’s charges have been bracketed in Group A with former winners Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. The Group B has seven-time winners India, Sri Lanka and Maldives.Two teams from each group will make it to the semi-finals.