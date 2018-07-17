Jobs for all

One of the major problems that fresh graduates of our country face is the lack of employment opportunities. There are not enough jobs for the hundreds of students that graduate each year. As a result, some settle for low-paying jobs that are not even relevant to their fields. It pains us to see hard-working students running from pillar to post in search of a decent job. The problem of rising unemployment cannot be solved in a day. Steps should be taken to deal with this problem in an effective manner.

It is important that students attend counselling sessions, which can help them decide to which course they should apply. They also have to study the market trends and see how many employers are hiring fresh graduates and which industry is offering more job opportunities. In addition, education institutions should also take relevant measures to ensure that students are recruited by good organisations at competent salary packages.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi