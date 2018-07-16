Clans support to decide fate of NA-142

OKARA: The NA-142 constituency is inhabited by Arain, Malik, Rehmani, Rai, Rajput and Syed clans.

The PML-N seems to have been enjoying a bit more support than other parties, including PTI. The total number of voters in this constituency is 421,873. Since long, only Rajput and Arain clans are contesting the election in the constituency. The vote of the clans will affect the election results. The Rao clan has been voting the Pakistan People’s Party candidate, Rao Sikandar while Arain clan is supporting Mian M Zaman of the PML-N.

The local people still consider Rao Sikandar as the Quaid of Okara for his development work in the city.

His son Rao Hassan Sikandar is contesting on the PTI ticket but his peer Chaudhry Riazul Haq Juj is not a weak candidate of the PML-N. Competition between the two is expected to be the big one. An independent candidate Mian Abdur Rashid is also contesting from the constituency. He may affect the votes of Rao Hassan Sikandar and Chaudhry Riazul Haq Juj.

The PPP has fielded a new face Nawab Tariq Pathan for the elections. In previous elections, the PPP was rejected by the voters. Since 2013 to 2018, to PPP leaders and workers tried to raise

the morale of the party here. PML-N candidate faces tough opposition in PP-184: A dramatic change has been occurred in the PP-184 constituency. Five parties Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam, Tameer-e-Wattan Group, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, Pakistan Awami Tehrik and 20 big clans of the area have announced their support to Jugnu Mohsin against the former provincial minister Syed Raza Ali Gilani, who is contesting on the PML-N ticket. The supporters of the five factions had started campaigning for Jugnu Mohsin in the constituency. However, Gilani has already made his position sound by obtaining support from the big personalities and clans of the constituency.