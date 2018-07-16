Triangular fight expected in NA-70

LALAMUSA: Although election campaign is in full swing in NA-70 (Gujrat-III), a tough contest is likely between Pakistan People’s Party candidate Qamar Zaman Kaira, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf candidate Syed Faizul Hassan Shah of Kulywal Syedan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal of Fateh Bhand.

Groups and different clans are making alliances with the aforementioned candidates. Crowded gatherings are also boosting the morale of these candidates. Candidates are avoiding fixing the panaflex, billboards and hoardings by following the election code of conduct. It is worth mentioning that Chaudhries of Gujrat have made an alliance with the PTI in the current election which may create difficulties for the PML-N.

Meanwhile, Gujrat district holds importance in politics of the Punjab and the country with four constituencies of the National Assembly and seven of the Provincial Assembly. A few renowned personalities of the district have played an important part in the history of Pakistan. Fifth president of Pakistan, Fazal Elahi Chaudhry served from 1973 to 1978 prior to the martial law of Chief of Army Staff General Ziaul Haq. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi served as the first and only deputy prime minister of Pakistan in 2013. After a successful campaign in the 2002 general elections, he became the chief minister of Punjab. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain served as the 17th prime minister of Pakistan from June 30, 2004, on a temporary basis during a transitional period to accommodate Shaukat Aziz, till August 28, 2004. Chaudhry Ahmed Mukhtar was the defence minister of Pakistan in former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani-led cabinet. Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira got fame while being the information minister. Later, he was ascended as the acting governor of Gilgit–Baltistan in 2009.