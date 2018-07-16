Tepora stops Ortega to win featherweight

KUALA LIMPUR: Jhack Tepora gave fellow Filipino Manny Pacquiao a boost before his showdown with Lucas Matthysse on Sunday by stopping Mexico’s Edivaldo Ortega to win the interim World Boxing Association featherweight title.

Cebu’s Tepora, fighting on the undercard of the Pacquiao-Lucas Matthysse world title bill in Kuala Lumpur, unleashed a wicked short right hand in the ninth round to knock down Ortega for the first time in what had been to that point an even contest. He swiftly followed up with a barrage of powerful swinging punches that forced the referee to step in after 2min 38sec of round nine.

"I didn’t expect the win but I really trained hard for this fight for three long months," said the big-punching Tepora who extended his unbeaten record to 22 wins with 17 inside the distance. He cited boxing icon Pacquiao as his inspiration. "This is more than a dream come true," said Tepora. "When I saw Manny’s story, coming from the streets, I thought one day I could be like that and this is the first step to that dream."

Earlier Lu Bin’s brave bid for a historic world title win in his second professional fight came crashing to earth as he was knocked out in the dying seconds. The Chinese rookie from Jinan held his own in a battling display until experienced WBA light flyweight champion Carlos Canizales of Venezuela finished the contest in devastating fashion. Lu was felled near the end of the 11th round for the first time in his short pro career.

And Canizales went for the kill in the 12th and final stanza. After a barrage of punches a storming straight right dropped Lu and the referee waved it off as the final bell was about to sound.