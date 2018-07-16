Reality check

Heaps of garbage near a hospital in Model Town, Lahore is an environmental threat. The revolting stench that comes from the garbage makes it impossible for people to even stand there for a few minutes. The local authorities need to take steps to resolve the issue of unattended garbage which is the primary cause for the outbreak of different life-threatening diseases.

The authorities concerned should consider establishing garbage dump sites far away from residential areas. This way, the disposal of the garbage will be carried out effectively and people will be able to breathe in a clean environment.

Abdul Wadood

Lahore