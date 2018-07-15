MQM-P releases manifesto

KARACHI: With less than a fortnight until the general elections, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) released its manifesto on Saturday, with creation of new provinces and devolution of powers to local bodies among the party’s top objectives.

Addressing a news conference at the MQM-P headquarters, party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui presented the 20-point manifesto titled ‘Empowered Pakistan’. He said that on the eve of independence, Pakistan had inherited five provinces and India eight.

Now India has increased its eight provinces to 29 states and seven administrative union territories, he said, adding that Pakistan has a population of 220 million but only four provinces. Therefore, said Siddiqui, the MQM-P proposes creation of more provinces for better administration. However, he added, these additional provinces will be located within the boundaries of the existing provinces to retain their cultures and historical identities.

Talking about local bodies, he cited the Constitution’s Article 140-A, which clearly states that each provincial government shall establish a local government system and devolve political, administrative and financial responsibilities and authorities to the elected representatives of the local governments.

He said the MQM-P believes in empowerment of the elected representatives of the local government.