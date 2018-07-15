FIA issues red warrant for Dar’s repatriation, SC told

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was informed on Saturday that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued a red warrant to the Interpol for the repatriation of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to the country.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the case pertaining to Dar’s return to the country.

In compliance of the court’s last order, the Attorney General, Khalid Javed, informed the court that the red warrant was issued after the approval of the Ministry of Interior. Also, the Interior Ministry submitted a reply to the Supreme Court's order about the return of the former finance minister Ishaq Dar and stated that the former finance minister will be brought back with the help of Interpol.

The court also inquired about the progress report on seizing Dar’s property to which the attorney general replied that it is under process in accordance with law. The court adjourned further hearing in the case for two weeks.

The court while hearing the case of Ataul Haq Qasmi’s appointment as Managing Director Pakistan Television, had directed the Interior secretary to take steps to bring back former finance minister Ishaq Dar on an urgent basis.

The court gave the orders after Ishaq Dar repeatedly didn’t comply with its order and did not appear before it. Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had asked the interior secretary to assist the court as to how Dar can be brought back.

The court had also inquired as to what steps can be taken if someone does not appear despite being summoned by the court?