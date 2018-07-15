Anderson’s tall story becomes epic tale

LONDON: Kevin Anderson stands out at 6ft 8ins (2.02m) and on Sunday he’ll stand even taller when he becomes the first South African man in 97 years to play in the Wimbledon final.

Big in stature, the 32-year-old has also had to develop a thick skin. Born in Johannesburg, but a long-time resident of the United States, Anderson is his country’s leading tennis player by a country mile.

After a successful college stint in the US at the University of Illinois, Anderson’s professional career has been one of peaks and troughs. But having reached his first Grand Slam final at the US Open last year — where he lost to Rafael Nadal — at the 32nd attempt, he is a poster boy for perseverance.

Hip problems saw his world ranking slump in January 2017 to 80, its lowest in seven years.

In 2016, his medical complaints stretched to ankle surgery, groin, left knee and right shoulder problems.

Should he triumph in Sunday’s Wimbledon final, he’d be the first South African champion at a Slam since Johan Kriek at the 1981 Australian Open. Nobody can doubt that he has the guts.

On Friday, he defeated John Isner 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (9/11), 6-4, 26-24 in the second longest Grand Slam match ever played. It made him the first South African man since Brian Norton in 1921 to reach the Wimbledon final. On Wednesday, he shocked eight-time champion Roger Federer, also in five sets, saving a match point along the way. He has spent 21 hours on court getting to the championship match.

Anderson has four career titles — on home ground at Johannesburg in 2011, Delray Beach in 2012, Winston-Salem two years ago and in New York this year. But it has not been an easy road for a man who has faced death threats as well as being labelled a traitor for his less-than enthusiastic commitment to the Davis Cup.

“It pretty much happens after every match regardless of the circumstances,” said Anderson after a first round loss at Wimbledon in 2015 had many on social media baying for his blood. “People who have bet on the match tend to take to social media and say very inappropriate things.” He has attracted criticism at home for not playing Davis Cup since 2011, having featured in just five ties.

Anderson is the only South African in the top 200 but even though he is in the process of applying for US citizenship, he wants to inspire the next generation of African players. —AFP