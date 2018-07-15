Sun July 15, 2018
July 15, 2018

Potable water

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan stands third among the countries that are facing water shortages. In addition, the available water is contaminated and unfit for consumption.

It is the responsibility of the government to provide potable water to the people. In addition, it should educate people to utilise water in minimum quantity in order to conserve it.

Muhammad Uzair ( Peshawar )

