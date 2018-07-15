tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan stands third among the countries that are facing water shortages. In addition, the available water is contaminated and unfit for consumption.
It is the responsibility of the government to provide potable water to the people. In addition, it should educate people to utilise water in minimum quantity in order to conserve it.
Muhammad Uzair ( Peshawar )
