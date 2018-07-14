Hearing adjourned in corruption references against Memon, Dr Asim

An accountability court hearing a corruption reference of more than Rs5.76 billion against former information minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon and 12 others on Friday adjourned the proceedings till July 20.

The court oversaw cross-examination of a prosecution witness, Director Information Zeenat Jahan, and allowed the defence counsel to continue the cross-examination at the next hearing. Memon, along with the other accused, was present in the court.

Later while talking to media, Memon said that he was confident his party would win the elections in Sindh and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) would face a historic defeat. He pointed out that most of the GDA leaders were facing corruption cases.

However, Memon felt that PPP leaders were being victimised.

He alleged that he was being defamed on social media using fake videos of him driving an ambulance. He added that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was against the PPP but the party is not happy over his victimisation.

Meanwhile, an accountability court hearing a corruption reference of around Rs462 billion against Dr Asim Hussain and others also adjourned proceedings.

The court noted that a prosecution witness, Shoaib Saleem, presented by the National Accountability Bureau, had failed to prepare for the case and directed him to appear again today along with the required evidence.