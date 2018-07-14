‘Crackdown drive’ a conspiracy for creating anarchy in country: Fazl

MULTAN: The MMA condemned terrorism attacks on Haroon Bilour, Nawabzada Siraj Raisini and Akram Durrani. It said the religious alliance and masses will jointly defeat terrorism through power of vote.

Addressing a public gathering Friday at the Qila Qasim Bagh, MMA chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman condemned the arrest of political workers across the country in the name of accountability. He said it is a mean tactic of establishment and bureaucracy for sabotaging democracy, and they were forced to think that the ‘crackdown drive’ is a conspiracy for bringing anarchy in the country amid political parties preparing for elections. He said all the parties must show unity against this sinister move.

He said people of Pakistan were kept unaware of the power of vote in the last 70 years and the MMA would make people realise the vote’s power.

He urged the voters to revisit their options on July 25. He said the MMA would defeat forces of evil that have been exploiting innocent people since long. He said terrorism attacks on political leadership was shameful, a conspiracy to sabotage electoral process and the MMA leadership collectively express grief over the killings.

He said a particular class has been ruling the country for the last 70 years and it must be defeated to end their rule.

They have destroyed country’s economy. The economy has been controlled by the US and IMF and they prepare Pakistan’s budget.

The alliance would free country’s economy from the clutches of international financial institutions, he added. Criticising India’s ‘water terrorism’, he said India wants to destroy their future generations by building dams. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s experts failed in pleading Pakistan’s case at the International Court of Justice.

The people responsible for the failure in defending country’s case against India’s water aggression have no right to rule. He said the MMA leadership is committed to enforcing Shariah and Islam should be the priority of every voter while electing their leaders.

No MMA leader has ever been remained part of any NRO, offshore company and terrorist organisation, he added. The Maulana said they are fighting against those who are working to finish Islamic identity of Pakistan.

MMA’s Secretary General Liaqat Baloch said the alliance is a fresh breeze for change. He said the whole nation would defeat the new wave of terrorism.

Only free judiciary is solution to the problems, he added. Those claiming for change accommodated the ‘dirt’ of other parties. Shiite Ulema Council’s Allama Arif Wahidi underlined the need for defeating terrorism.