Cheques distributed to Peshawar attack victims

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government distributed cheques among the victims of Yakatoot bomb blast on Friday.

Caretaker Minister for Health Akbar Jan Marwat, Information Minister Zafar Iqbal Bangash and Sports Minister Rasheed Khan visited Lady Reading Hospital on the instruction of Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan and handed over cheques of Rs200,000 to each injured. On the occasion, the ministers inquired after the health of the injured and directed the hospital administration to provide best medical treatment to them.