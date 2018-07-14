Flash flood kills five in Murree

ISLAMABAD: Five persons lost their lives when trapped in flash flood in a nullah in Murree early Friday morning. According to Rescue 1122, some motor-cyclists from Rawalpindi drowned at Malach area of Murree Expressway. Five bodies have been recovered and five others were rescued while search for others is underway. Meanwhile, caretaker Chief Minister Dr. Hassan Askari Rizvi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of three persons by drowning into a nullah near Murree, Radio Pakistan reported. He condoled with the bereaved families and expressed sympathies with them.

The chief minister directed the concerned officials to take all possible measures for safely rescuing the remaining drowned persons. Seeking report of the incident, he advised to speed up the rescue operation.