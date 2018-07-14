Brathwaite, Hetmyer put WI in command

KINGSTON: Kraigg Brathwaite’s second consecutive century helped West Indies establish early dominance on the opening day’s play here in Kingston. West Indies went to stumps comfortably-placed at 295 for 4, having accumulated runs at 4.85 per over in the post-tea session: a significant jump from 2.25 and 2.83 in the first two sessions respectively. Brathwaite added 109 for the fourth wicket with Shimron Hetmyer, which came on the back of a 79-run third-wicket stand with Shai Hope, and 50 runs for the second wicket with Kieran Powell. Hetmyer, who had added 48 for the unbroken fifth-wicket stand with Roston Chase, remained unbeaten on 84 off 98 balls - his second Test fifty. But the day truly belonged to Brathwaite, who once again stood out for his tenacity. He was equally cautious against left-arm spin, orthodox offspin and pace, without showing any weakness or liking for a particular bowler. Brathwaite nullified Bangladesh’s first long spell of spin through the second session, doggedly defending anything outside his stumps, even as the ball zipped around.Scores in brief: West Indies 295 for 4 (Brathwaite 110, Hetmyer 84*, Mehidy 3-90.