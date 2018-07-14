Weightlifter Nooh upbeat about World Junior medal

KARACHI: Pakistan’s highly-talented young weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt is expected to pull off a medal when he will compete in the World Junior Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent on Sunday (tomorrow).

He will compete in the +105kg competitions. This is the first time that Pakistan is featuring in the event.Nooh, along with his coach Irfan Butt and manager Amjad Amin Butt, on Friday flew out of Lahore for Tashkent to feature in the event which has already started.

Nooh has a short but bright initial years of his glorious career. The Gujranwala-born weightlifter had finished with a bronze medal in the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia last April.

Nooh was also the gold medallist of the Commonwealth Junior Weightlifting Championships held in Gold Coast, Australia, just before the Commonwealth Games.Also in 2017 he got silver in the Commonwealth Championships and then ended at the sixth spot in the Islamic Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, also held last year.

He got fourth position in 2016 Asian Junior Championships, claimed silver in the Junior Commonwealth Championships the same year before ending with a bronze in the 2016 Senior Commonwealth Championships.

In the 2016 Asian Championships he finished at the 11th place. He is also the gold medallist of the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Championships, finished with a bronze in the 2015 Commonwealth Championships and got gold in the 2015 Commonwealth Junior Championships. He also claimed bronze in the 2015 29th Men’s Asian Junior Championships and gold in the 17th Asian Youth Championships the same year.Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) has said in a statement that Nooh would put in his best in the global event which will conclude on Sunday.