Egypt train derailment injures 55 people

CAIRO: Fifty-five people were injured on Friday by the derailment of three coaches of a train south of Cairo, Egypt’s health ministry said. “Fifty-five injured have been transferred to emergency care but the accident did not kill anyone”, deputy health minister Ahmed Mohi al-Qassed told AFP. The public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation to determine the cause of the partial derailment in the Badrashin region, 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Egypt’s capital.