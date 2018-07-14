Sat July 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
July 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Egypt train derailment injures 55 people

CAIRO: Fifty-five people were injured on Friday by the derailment of three coaches of a train south of Cairo, Egypt’s health ministry said. “Fifty-five injured have been transferred to emergency care but the accident did not kill anyone”, deputy health minister Ahmed Mohi al-Qassed told AFP. The public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation to determine the cause of the partial derailment in the Badrashin region, 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Egypt’s capital.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar