Quran Khwani arranged for Peshawar suicide attack victims

PESHAWAR: The Rescue 1122 emergency service arranged Quran Khwani for the martyrs of Yakatoot suicide attack at the headquarters of Emergency Rescue Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Friday.

Awami National Party leader and the party candidate for the PK-78 constituency, Haroon Bilour, and 21 others were martyred and over 60 others sustained injuries when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the party's corner meeting in Yakatoot on Tuesday last. The participants of Quran Khwani prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and an early recovery of those injured in the attack. Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Khateer Ahmad said the rescuers shared the grief of the families who lost near and dear ones in the attack. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved families. Dr Khateer Ahmad said the rescue service had provided assistance and emergency cover in 500 bomb blasts of various nature since its inception.