Sat July 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Quran Khwani arranged for Peshawar suicide attack victims

PESHAWAR: The Rescue 1122 emergency service arranged Quran Khwani for the martyrs of Yakatoot suicide attack at the headquarters of Emergency Rescue Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Friday.

Awami National Party leader and the party candidate for the PK-78 constituency, Haroon Bilour, and 21 others were martyred and over 60 others sustained injuries when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the party's corner meeting in Yakatoot on Tuesday last. The participants of Quran Khwani prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and an early recovery of those injured in the attack. Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Khateer Ahmad said the rescuers shared the grief of the families who lost near and dear ones in the attack. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved families. Dr Khateer Ahmad said the rescue service had provided assistance and emergency cover in 500 bomb blasts of various nature since its inception.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar