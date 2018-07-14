Sat July 14, 2018
Newspost

July 14, 2018

Animal care

The shortage of medicines at animal hospitals in Turbat poses serious problems for people. Recently, I took my goat to the only animal hospital in the city and was told that the hospital has been facing the problem of medicine shortage for the last three years.

It is sad to note that the authorities concerned have not taken any action in this regard. Animal hospitals should be given sufficient fund so that they can carry out day to day operations smoothly.

Jeehand Peer Baksh

Turbat

