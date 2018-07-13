NAB planning to arrest Nawaz, Maryam in midair!

ISLAMABAD: A two member team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will proceed to Abu Dhabi in the morning today (Friday) to inform the management of a private airline of UAE through Pakistani Embassy that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have been convicted by an accountability court in Pakistan in corruption case and NAB has got their arrest warrants.

According to sources, NAB team will seek their custody be given to the NAB team in the flight when aeroplane enters Pakistani territory.

The sources said after taking the custody, NAB will apprise the local and international media of the Pemra letter as according to Pakistani laws interviewing and glorifying any convicted person is illegal. “Therefore, media persons try to avoid taking interview during the flight in Pakistani territory, otherwise, Pemra laws will be fully implemented upon them,” sources said.

Sources further said NAB is also planning to shift the convicts to Attock Forte after Adiala Jail. Meanwhile, NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed has also summoned meeting of the Bureau to examine the situation on the arrival of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif.