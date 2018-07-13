Pak Navy ship visits Jeddah

ISLAMABAD; Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF visited Jeddah (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), during first Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) deployment instituted recently by the Pakistan Navy. The objective of RMSP is to maintain presence along critical choke points/ maritime areas to fulfill international obligations for maritime security and safeguard national shipping while observing freedom of navigation across high seas.

The PNS SAIF is the front line destroyer of Pakistan Navy Fleet and is the 3rd ship of sword class frigate, fitted with state of the art robust weapons and sensors. The ship is capable to undertaking all types of maritime operations in multi threat environment. PNS SAIF is also embarked with organic Anti-Submarine Warfare helicopter Z9-EC.