Fri July 13, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2018

Road blocked in Mohmand to protest power outages

GHALLANAI: Residents of Tehsil Ekkaghund in Mohmand district on Thursday blocked the main Peshawar-Bajaur road to protest the unbearable power outages in scorching temperatures.

The protesters disrupted the flow of traffic in both directions by setting tyres on fire on the road. The protesters said that they were faced with 20 hours of electricity outages on daily basis.

