Affordable treatment

In a country plagued by counterfeit and expired products, crackdown on various factories is a pretty standard sight. An excellent example of this is restaurants’ food kitchens where the quality of oil, kitchen hygiene or other general health and safety standards come into question. However, it was never thought that this problem would arise in the field of medicines. When buying medicines from the pharmacy, one is expecting the medicines to be legitimate. However, unfortunately, that is not the case anymore. The people and the government need to be made aware as to just how dangerous this can be.

There are some companies who have collaborated with both federal and provincial governments for arranging for affordable treatment of serious diseases. Such programmes are for low-income countries like ours, and help sort the issue of quality and affordability. The relevant authorities should promote programmes like these.

Shayan Raza

Karachi