Going green

Those who say that climate change is not real should have a look at the devastating effects of heatwaves and heavy rains in Karachi and Lahore. We are often quick to blame for the authorities for the damage caused by natural calamities and fail to find out the reason behind the catastrophes that are capable of large-scale destruction.

Environmental experts have been saying for the past many years now that we should have a look at our actions that further destroy the environment. Rapid deforestation, the high number of cars in cities and the heavy reliance on fossil fuels are one of the few causes for climate change. We need to take action before it is too late. Awareness campaigns should be initiated to educate people about what should be taken to fight against climate change.

Nasim Imran

Faisalabad