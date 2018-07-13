Fri July 13, 2018
July 13, 2018

Actions speak louder

For many, the elections season is the dream period. This is because it is only during this season when leaders visit people and listen to the problems faced by them. It is sad to point out that after that, for the next five years, these politicians are nowhere to be seen. All people who are running for the elections are making tall claims and promising people for good governance. But people are not naive. This time, the vote will be for that candidate who has actually delivered.

Hira Kiran

Larkana

