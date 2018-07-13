Govt to release Rs25m to upgrade civic facilities in North Karachi Industrial Area

The Sindh government has decided to release Rs25 million to be spent on upgrading and improving civil infrastructure and sanitation in the industrial estate of North Karachi.

Caretaker Chief Minister Fazalur Rehman said this on Thursday when he met a seven-member delegation of the North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry led by Captain Moiz A Khan.

The delegation informed the CM about the worsening situation of civic facilities and amenities in North Karachi Industrial Area and requested him to take the required measures on an immediate basis to provide relief to the industrialists and businessmen having their industries in North Karachi Industrial Area, who had been in a constant state of agony because of the civic conditions.

The CM said the amount being released by Sindh government would be spent on completing different development projects, repairing and re-carpeting of dilapidated roads and sanitation.

He also directed Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Saleh Farooqui to seek resolution to the civic and municipal problems being faced by the industrialists in North Karachi Industrial Area. He said special measures should be taken to ensure cleanliness there.

The delegation assured the CM that the industrialists would extend their utmost cooperation to the provincial government in all the measures being taken to improve the conditions in the industrial area.

Red Line bus project

Meanwhile, caretaker Minister for Transport & Mass Transit Col Retd Dost Mohammad Chandio stressed upon the need to seek suggestions from senior citizens and civil society on the Karachi Mass Transit System to make it fault-free.

He expressed these view while presiding over a meeting regarding the Red Line bus project held at his office on Thursday.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) consultants, Project Director Mass Transit Authority, MD Mass Transit Authority Hanif Mirchiwala, Chairman Board of Director Tariq Kareem and others also attended the meeting.

The transport minister said coordination among cantonment boards, Civil Aviation Authority, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, PTCL, and Karachi Water & Sewerage Board should be strengthened to remove all hurdles for the smooth and timely launching and completion of project.