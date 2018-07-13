International hockey event in Pakistan: PHF to announce organising committees soon

KARACHI: An important meeting of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) was held at its headquarters in Lahore on Thursday to discuss the preparations for Hockey Series Open which will be held from September 22-30.

According to a source, it was decided in the meeting that all arrangements would be made to organise the tournament in a befitting manner as an international event is being held in the country after such a long time.

Through this tournament — expected to be staged in Lahore — the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) are looking to revive international hockey in Pakistan.

Apart from the hosts, six other teams set to participate in the event are Afghanistan, Oman, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Qatar and Bangladesh.Different committees will be established later this month to oversee arrangements for the Hockey Series Open, the source said.Pakistan will participate in the event with the name President’s XI, with the team comprising junior players.