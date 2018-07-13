Fri July 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

July 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Palpa to donate 3-day salary for dams

KARACHI: Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (Palpa) has announced to contribute three days salary of members in the funds for the much-needed dams to secure the future of generations to come, a statement said onm Thursday.

Palpa and its members are highly appreciative and grateful to the Supreme Court Chief Justice on taking keen interest in the affairs of PIA by taking a swift suo motu action regarding malpractices and inefficiencies in the national flag carrier, it added.

Palpa had always been at the forefront, whenever need arises for the beloved homeland, it said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar