Palpa to donate 3-day salary for dams

KARACHI: Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (Palpa) has announced to contribute three days salary of members in the funds for the much-needed dams to secure the future of generations to come, a statement said onm Thursday.

Palpa and its members are highly appreciative and grateful to the Supreme Court Chief Justice on taking keen interest in the affairs of PIA by taking a swift suo motu action regarding malpractices and inefficiencies in the national flag carrier, it added.

Palpa had always been at the forefront, whenever need arises for the beloved homeland, it said.