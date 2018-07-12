Capt (R) Safdar arrest drams: PML-N leaders granted bail in case against them

RAWALPINDI: The PML-N leader, Hanif Abbasi, contesting elections from NA-60 against AML chief, Sheikh Rashid, Wednesday expressed concern over the arrests of party candidates, workers, chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors of the union councils by the police during election days.

He was talking to media persons at the PML office at 6th Road. Other leaders, including Senator Ch Tanvir Khan, Malik Abrar, Mayor Sardar Nasim, Raja Hanif Advocate, Ziaullah Shah, were present on the occasion besides party workers and activists.

Ch Tanvir, speaking on the occasion, said that a state of anarchy is being created by harassing the PML leaders and workers . The main objective behind it is to make Sheikh Rashid victorious from two constituencies. During senate session it was decided that all kind of security would be provided to the candidates contesting the general elections. However, at present only two candidates, including Sheikh Rashid of the AML and Imran Khan of the PTI are being given full security arrangements.

Rawalpindi judges Wednesday granted bail to Senator Chaudhry Tanveer, former MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, former MPA Zaibun Nisa, former MPA Raja Muhammad Hanif, former MNA Malik Ibrar, Barrister Daniyal Aziz, NA-61 candidate Malik Babar, PP-16 candidate Sheikh Arsalan Hafeez, PP-18 candidate Shakeel Awan among 10 other leaders like Maqbool Ahmed Khan, Raja Mushtaq and Chaudhry Shabbir against surety bond of Rs50,000 each.