Thu July 12, 2018
World

AFP
July 12, 2018

Two cops killedin Azerbaijan ‘Islamist’ clashes

BAKU: Two police officers were killed in clashes with “radical Islamists” in Azerbaijan’s second city of Ganja, with authorities arresting 40 people, the Caucasus nation said late Tuesday. “Some 200 supporters of a radical religious movement attempted to stage riots outside a local government building in Ganja,” on Tuesday evening, the interior ministry said in a statement. Forty protesters were arrested, the ministry said. APA news agency reported the clashes broke out in support of a man who was arrested last week in Ganja on suspicion of shooting and wounding the city’s mayor.

