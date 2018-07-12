Extend anti-dengue drive: commissioner

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Division on Wednesday directed divisional anti-dengue in-charge to include all private housing societies in anti-dengue campaign and prevention move.

Dr Muhammad Mujtaba Paracha said that private societies must depute their own staff for anti-dengue measures in their vicinity. He said if dengue larvae was found, FIR would be get lodged against society management. He said that from 1st January to 10th July 2018, 15,437 larvae had been detected and discarded in whole division.

In this period 78 FIRs had been lodged only in Lahore District. He said that 2,000 contingents were being inducted in the present anti-dengue staff to focus on all union councils. He directed to get deep surveillance in all union councils, which had a dengue larvae history.

He also directed to get done third-party validation in time, without much gap, of the performance of field anti-dengue teams. He said that citizens should cooperate fully with the anti-dengue teams and must also keep their house and rooftops clean to eradicate dengue completely.

The commissioner chaired a divisional level meeting regarding anti-dengue measures and prevention. All DCs, CEOs Health and officers of the departments concerned participated in the meeting.

PFA: Provincial Minister for Food Tanveer Ilyas and Food Secretary Shoukat Ali on Wednesday visited the Punjab Food Authority head office and appreciated its role in eliminating the practice of adulteration in food items.

PFA Director General Lubna Usman briefed them on the administrative reforms, affairs, organogram and progress of PFA so far. She said the authority was bringing improvement to the quality of food. She said PFA was expanding the circle of food testing laboratories across Punjab. The training schools have been made functional in 23 districts so far, the PFA DG said, adding the remaining districts would have schools soon.

Food Minister Sardar Tanveer admired the PFA’s efforts to ensure implementation of the provincial food regulations. He said use of quality food had increased in society due to the awareness created among the masses by PFA about the hygienic and unhygienic food.

archeological sites: Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Durrani on Wednesday directed the officials of Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA) to submit a report on master and redevelopment plan within seven days after seeking suggestions from relevant departments. He was chairing a meeting of WCLA at Civil Secretariat.

Akbar said historical buildings were national asset and their preservation was a collective responsibility of all. He said all possible measures would be taken for preservation and rehabilitation of historical buildings including Lahore Fort, Wazir Khan Mosque. He directed WCLA Director General to keep in view all precautionary measures and a plan to be prepared to revive Basant in Lahore. The Chief Secretary asked the departments concerned to work hard for ensuring protection of sites of archeological, historical and cultural importance. He said there was a need to enhance awareness among people about the national heritage.