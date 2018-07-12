Thu July 12, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2018

Minister condoles with Bilour family

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Roshan Khursheed Bharucha offered his condolences to Bilour family. He said the brutal act was truly heart-wrenching. He said, “Our security forces and nation has given countless sacrifices and they are hopeful to defeat all the enemies. Government is committed to conduct peaceful and fair elections.”

