GO donates Rs12 million to dam fund

KARACHI: To tackle the worst-ever water crisis, Gas and Oil Pakistan (GO) has donated Rs10 million, plus 3 days salary of its employees, accumulating to a total of Rs12 million towards the Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund Account-2018.

During a hearing last week, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had observed that water resources were crucial for survival and directed the authorities to take immediate and effective measures to build two dams — Diamer-Basha and Mohmand. Furthermore, the apex court had appealed to the general public, including Pakistanis residing abroad, to donate for the cause. GO believes it is their national duty to rise up to the occasion and decided to provide a helping hand in this great initiative taken by the chief justice.