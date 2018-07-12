Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

GO donates Rs12 million to dam fund

KARACHI: To tackle the worst-ever water crisis, Gas and Oil Pakistan (GO) has donated Rs10 million, plus 3 days salary of its employees, accumulating to a total of Rs12 million towards the Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund Account-2018.

x
Advertisement

During a hearing last week, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had observed that water resources were crucial for survival and directed the authorities to take immediate and effective measures to build two dams — Diamer-Basha and Mohmand. Furthermore, the apex court had appealed to the general public, including Pakistanis residing abroad, to donate for the cause. GO believes it is their national duty to rise up to the occasion and decided to provide a helping hand in this great initiative taken by the chief justice.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar