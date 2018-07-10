Tue July 10, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
July 10, 2018

KTH BoG chairman elected

PESHAWAR: The first meeting of the Board of Governors, Medical Teaching Institution, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar, was held at the Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar.

According to an handout, Muhammad Mushtaq Jadoon, Dr Muhammad Iqbal Afridi, Engineer Jan Ali, Prof Dr Mussarat Niazi, Prof. Dr Zafar Hayat and Prof Dr Mehr Bano attended the meeting as members.

As per provision of Section-5 Sub-Section-6 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Medical Teaching Institution Reforms Act 2015, Muhammad Mushtaq Jadoon was unanimously elected chairman, Board of Governor’s Medical Teaching Institution, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar. The election was notified.

