Tue July 10, 2018
World

REUTERS
July 10, 2018

Samsung opens world’s largest phone factory in India

MUMBAI: Samsung Electronics on Monday announced the opening of what it said is the world´s biggest mobile phone manufacturing facility as the South Korean tech group seeks to expand production in the world´s fastest growing major mobile phone market.

The facility in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, will allow Samsung to make phones at a lower cost due to its scale when other phone making hubs such as China are getting more expensive, analysts who track the sector said.

The factory, inaugurated jointly by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, will also help Samsung to compete with rivals such as China´s Xiaomi, which became India´s biggest smartphone brand by shipments earlier this year. Samsung, which has been assembling phones in India since 2007, also plans to export India-made handsets, the company said in a statement.

