Assets beyond sources: NAB summons Musharraf’s son, daughter on July 11

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi, has summoned the family of former President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf—his son, daughter and son-in-law—on July 11 in a case of assets beyond known source of income.

The NAB Rawalpindi has already summoned General (retd) Pervez Musharraf and his wife Sehba Musharraf today (Tuesday, July 10) in the case of accumulating assets beyond known source of income. While on July 11, the NAB summoned his son Bilal Musharraf, his daughter Aaila, and his son-in-law Asim Raza.

The ex-President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf was called after the Islamabad High Court verdict through which it asked that it could initiate the inquiry against ex-General (retd) Pervez Musharraf on the plea of Col (retd) Inam Rahim, who also lodged a complaint against him for accumulating assets beyond known source of income. Col (retd) Inam Rahim had also provided various documents to the NAB.

Meanwhile, the NAB Lahore on Monday summoned PTI leader Aleem Khan and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi in their respective offshore company cases pending before the Bureau. The Bureau has summoned Aleem July 10 (today) and Moonis for July 13. Both of them had appeared before the NAB previously too, and Moonis had also recorded his statement. It was learnt that Bureau has extended the scope of investigation of the offshore companies which surfaced in the Panama Papers.