Zuma’s son in S Africa court on corruption charges

JOHANNESBURG: Duduzane Zuma, the son of scandal-hit former South African president Jacob Zuma, appeared in ankle shackles in a Johannesburg court on Monday on corruption charges before being released on bail.

Duduzane, 34, worked for the Gupta family, which is accused of corrupt dealings with his father’s government, including being granted lucrative government contracts and influencing ministerial appointments.

Underlining the Zuma family’s dramatic change of fortunes, he was charged over involvement in a bribe allegedly offered to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas by the Guptas in 2015.

"He is charged with corruption for offering undue gratification to a public officer," National Prosecution Authority spokesman Phindi Mjonondwane told reporters. "The state did not oppose bail because he has been cooperating."

Jonas has said in a sworn statement that the Guptas offered him the post of finance minister in return for obeying the family’s instructions -- for which he would allegedly be paid 600 million rand.