Mon July 09, 2018
National

July 9, 2018

Stoppage of Bilawal’s convoy

PPP asks CEC to take action against Punjab Police

By Asim Yasin

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman Sunday demanded Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza to action against Punjab Police’s attempted prevention of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s campaign convoy from reaching Mazar Uch Sharif, on Saturday night.

“As you know, any such action at any time, but especially at a point during the run-up to general elections amounts to a violation of the rules and code of conduct under which a free, fair and transparent election is to be held. It brings the purported neutrality of the provincial caretaker government, in this case the Punjab government, into clear doubt as controversial,” she stated in a letter to the CEC.

