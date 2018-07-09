11 injured in two gas leak blasts

LAHORE : Eleven people, including four children, were injured in two incidents of explosion due to gas leakage on Sunday.

In the first incident in a barber shop in the South Cantt area eight people, including four children, were injured. They were rushed to hospital. In the second, three people were injured in an explosion due to gas leakage in a cellphone shop in Taj Bagh area. The injured were identified as Raza, 26, Arsalan, 23, and Asad, 27. They were admitted to hospital.

CASH: National Highways and Motorway Police, Central Zone (NH&MP) have returned Rs 40,000 and other precious articles to their owner. Central Zone Ahmadpur East beat received a call from SI/PO Azhar Hussain of Beat -24 that a passenger, Muhammad Ashraf, of APL-4 Grace van coming from Karachi left his suitcase in the van. On receiving information, patrol officers managed to trace the bag from the vehicle and handed over to the passenger.

BODY FOUND: Body of a woman was recovered from canal in Mustafa Town area. It was yet to be established whether the woman, yet to be identified, had been thrown in the canal after murder or she fell in the canal.

The body was removed to morgue for autopsy to ascertain the cause of the death. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man expired in a local hospital. A day ago he received severe burns due to electric shock in Islampura area. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Rizwan.