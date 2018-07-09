Four boys rescued from flooded Thai cave

MAE SAI, Thailand: Four boys among a group of 13 trapped in a flooded Thai cave for more than a fortnight were rescued on Sunday, authorities said, raising hopes elite divers would also save the others.

The rescued boys emerged as night fell from the Tham Luang cave complex after navigating a treacherous escape route of more than 4 kilometres through twisting, narrow and jagged passageways. Their escape led to an explosion of jubilation on social media in Thailand and around the world as the rescued boys were rushed to hospital. Rescue chief Narongsak Osottanakorn said the four had been taken to hospital and were “safe”. A defence ministry official earlier told AFP six boys had “come out”. But Narongsak and the Thai Navy SEALS, who are involved in the rescue and have regularly posted updates about the operation on their Facebook page.

Foreign elite divers and Thai Navy SEALS began the complex operation to extract the 12 boys and their football coach on Sunday morning as they raced against time, with imminent monsoon rains threatening more flooding that would doom the mission.