Hasheesh 24th in Asian under-14 rankings

KARACHI: Hasheesh Kumar with the ranking of 24 is the top under-14 player from Pakistan in Asia, according to the latest rankings issued by Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) in July.

He played five international events this year to achieve this ranking. He won three singles matches and lost two. He scored 714.50 points.

The tournaments he played this year were ITF Asia 14 & Under Development Championships (Division 1 and 2), 1st Qatar Asian Junior 14 & Under, and 2nd NEMOZ Asian Tennis Federation 14 & under Super Series Tennis Championship leg 2 and leg 1.

He is expected to improve his ranking when he plays two Asian-level super series tennis championships scheduled here in Karachi in October.

Hasheesh’s best ranking has been 11th which he got in April.

In under-14 category from Pakistan, Ibrahim Khan is ranked 53rd with 458.25 points and Hamid Israr Gul is ranked 59th with 409.50 points. Abdullah Khan is ranked 63rd with 382.75 points.

Sami Zeb Khan achieved 82nd position with 299.50 points and Yahya Ehtisham got 143rd with 141.00 points.

Mapara Ammar Ismail is ranked 154th with 128.00 points.

Arish Virani is ranked 187th with 104.00 points, Talha Khan 205th with 94.25 points, and Huzaifa Khan 233rd with 78.00 points.

Farooq Atiq Ali is ranked 272nd with 58.50 points, Mahatir Khan 278th with 56.50 points, and Aryan Zahoor 587th with just 5.00 points.