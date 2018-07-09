Be prepared

The issue of water scarcity has so often been discussed and written about in the media that people and the authorities concerned has lost all interest in it. It is unfortunate that we are unmindful of the irreversible effects of this imminent catastrophe. The government has not taken any serious initiative to avert this impending disaster. In some parts, the water level has reached a dangerously low level. Since Pakistan is an agricultural economy, it is feared that water shortage will have devastating effects on our economy which is almost solely dependent upon agricultural output.

It is time the government came up with long-term, viable water preservation projects, if it is concerned about the future of our coming generations.

Muhammad Aqil Khan Rokhri

Mianwali