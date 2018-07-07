Verdict to benefit certain political party, says Asfandyar

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party head Asfandyar Wali Khan on Friday said that the timing of the accountability court’s verdict against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-Quaid Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield corruption reference case was wrong, which could benefit a certain political party in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking at a public gathering in the Prang tehsil of the Charsadda district, he said that the accountability court should have delayed the verdict till July 25 to avoid its impact on the general elections.

The ANP leaders including Qasim Ali Khan Muhammadzai, Muhammad Ahmad Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Asfandyar said that the ANP was striving to unite the Pakhtuns of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. “Pakhtuns will never compromise on principles,” he said and added that the ANP had been fighting for the rights of Pakhtuns for the last 100 years. He added that Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Khan Abdul Wali Khan and he faced jails but never bowed to the rulers of the time. The nationalist leader believed that some elements wanted to abolish the 18th Amendments but ANP would never let them succeed in their intentions.

“Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq deceived people in the name of Islam during election days and forget enforcing Sharia in the country after coming into power,” he lamented.

The ANP chief said the ANP stance on the construction of the Kalabagh Dam had been vindicated as Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had declared it controversial. He lamented the alleged silence of caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan over the development schemes being carried out in some areas by the candidates of some political parties.