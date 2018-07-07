Media role vital in polls: Dr Hasan Askari

LAHORE: Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari said on Friday that the government had taken necessary steps for holding transparent and impartial elections and it is national obligation to discharge responsibilities in a good manner.

In a meeting with Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman Saleem Baig, who called on him at Chief Minister's Officer here, implementation of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) code of conduct for the media was discussed.

The chief minister said, on the occasion, that the media played an important role in making public opinion and its importance in the present era needed no explanation.

The role of media in electoral process and during polling was very important, he added.

He said that the media had to play its role for mobilisation of voters and it would have to perform its duty in a responsible way during the electoral process.

He said that collective strategy had to be employed to achieve the goal of free and fair elections, because transparent and impartial elections are our collective objective and the caretaker government was committed to fulfilment of the national objective.

The Pemra chairman apprised the chief minister of complete implementation of the ECP code of conduct for the media.

Pemar Executive Member Ashfaq Jamani, Secretary Fakhar-ud-Din Mughal, Regional GM Ayesha Bilal Virk and others were also present.