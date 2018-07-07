‘74 criminal gangs busted in six months in Peshawar’

PESHAWAR: As many as 74 gangs involved in kidnapping, robberies and lifting and snatching of motorbikes and cars have been busted and 199 of their members arrested during the last six months, officials of the capital city police said on Friday.

"We have busted four gangs of kidnappers and arrested its 11 members during the last six months. Besides, 20 gangs involved in robberies, 14 in burglaries and 15 other gangs behind thefts were busted and a total of 134 of their members were arrested during the first half of the year," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Javed Iqbal told reporters.

The official claimed that these gangs were involved in a number of street crimes.

The SSP operations said a gang involved in snatching of cellular phones and their smuggling to Afghanistan was busted recently and seven of its members were arrested and 63 snatched and stolen smartphones were recovered from them.

"Also, the police busted 14 gangs involved in motorbike snatching and lifting and arrested its 38 of their members. Five gangs of car lifters and snatchers were also busted and 13 of their members arrested during the last six months," Javed Iqbal added. The official said that 1,198 proclaimed offenders were arrested while seven of them were killed during encounters with the police.

"A total of 1,336 search and strike operations and intelligence-based actions were carried out in Peshawar during the first half of the year. The actions included solely by the police as well as joint operations along with the army," said the deputy city police chief.

The SSP operations said operations were carried out against motorbikes without registration numbers as well as cars with tinted glasses as he said both were being used by criminals and terrorists for their actions. He added that tinted glasses were removed from 10,214 vehicles during the period. "Under the National Action Plan, 470 people were arrested for misuse of loudspeakers while 26 were held for hate material and hate speeches," said Javed Iqbal Wazir. The SSP said that nine people were arrested under the 14-Foreigners Act for not having the legal travel documents while staying in Pakistan.

The official said the police have started a campaign against aerial firing, during which 67 people were arrested and cases registered against them