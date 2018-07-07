Sat July 07, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2018

NA-44: Independent contender to support PTI candidate

PESHAWAR: An independent candidate from NA-44, Khyber tribal district, Abdul Qayyum Afridi, Friday announced withdrawal of his candidature in favour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominee Iqbal Afridi. The announcement was made at a press conference at Peshawar Press Club. Iqbal Afridi and others were also present on the occasion.

Hailing from the Kalakhel village, which is predominantly inhabited by Adamkhel tribe, he claimed the entire tribe would vote for PTI and Iqbal Afridi. Afridi expressed his gratitude to Qayyum for

the confidence he reposed in him. He said that the PTI would emerge victorious in the next general elections.

