Mansehra district nazim issued with show-cause notice

MANSEHRA: The deputy commissioner has served Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz district nazim with a show-cause notice to explain why he did take part in election campaign of his party's contenders, otherwise a legal action could be initiated against him.

DC Muhammad Zubair had served district nazim Sardar Said Ghulam by directives of district returning officer to explain why he did take part in election campaign of PML-N contender for NA and PK constituencies in the district.

The show-cause notice also sought explanation from the district nazim for using official's resources in electioneering of his party contenders.